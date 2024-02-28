333,333 Shares in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Acquired by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

TLSIW traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 4,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,831. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, an immunotherapy company that develops and commercializes immunotherapies for the treatment of liver and pancreatic tumors. The company offers the TriNav Infusion System for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors.

