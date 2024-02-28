Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

VERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. 668,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,834. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 2,528.19%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. State Street Corp raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,551 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,880,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,549 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

