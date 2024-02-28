Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Reduces Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,553 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 1.80% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,135,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 195,562.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,507 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 935,850 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,795,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 10.0 %

BDTX stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 869,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.59. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

