Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys New Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 448,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,015,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 1.49% of Bicycle Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,735,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,051.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 81,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 174,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,641. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $28.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCYC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.