Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Raised by Wynnefield Capital Inc.

Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 7.5% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 250,445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.6 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. 4,141,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.