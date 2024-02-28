Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trex (TREX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trex (NYSE: TREX) recently:

2/28/2024 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $86.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trex Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.18. 398,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,070. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39.

Get Trex Company Inc alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.