Playtika (PLTK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/27/2024 – Playtika had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $14.75 to $11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Playtika had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $8.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Playtika had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Playtika had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Playtika had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $14.75 price target on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Playtika was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.90.

1/18/2024 – Playtika was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

Playtika Stock Performance

PLTK stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. 454,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,342. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 73.89% and a net margin of 9.15%. Playtika’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after buying an additional 2,896,619 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after buying an additional 2,168,206 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after buying an additional 1,327,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 488,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 1,568,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

