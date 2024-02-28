Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $14.16 Million Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.28% of Viking Therapeutics worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $4.68 on Wednesday, hitting $89.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,519,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.09 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

