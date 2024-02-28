Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys 1,705,000 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in DocGo were worth $25,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCGO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in DocGo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DocGo by 145.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DocGo by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,994. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $408.33 million, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.87. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

DocGo Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

