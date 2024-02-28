Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Boosts Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136,044 shares during the quarter. Kura Oncology makes up approximately 0.9% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 5.89% of Kura Oncology worth $39,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 47.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $180,000.

Shares of KURA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,061. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.85. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at $384,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $36,543.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at $384,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

