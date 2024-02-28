Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires 187,943 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,997,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,943 shares during the period. Enhabit accounts for about 1.2% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 9.98% of Enhabit worth $56,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,161,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,886,000. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 2,474,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 2,285,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,288,000 after buying an additional 1,568,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,016,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after buying an additional 693,114 shares during the last quarter.

Enhabit Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Enhabit stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 151,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,232. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

