Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Acquired by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Merus accounts for approximately 2.0% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.07% of Merus worth $91,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Merus by 142.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merus by 871.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,076 shares of company stock worth $576,852. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of Merus stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. Merus has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

