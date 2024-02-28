Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Raised by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 104.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Target by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.33. 1,210,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,021. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $171.24. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Target Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

