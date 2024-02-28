Sora Investors LLC Makes New $13.79 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,000. Lam Research comprises 3.1% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded down $10.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $920.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,805. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $955.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $827.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $721.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

