Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 337.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,809,000 after acquiring an additional 55,250 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,887,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,429 shares of company stock worth $9,990,913. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,962,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,889,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

