Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cognex by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 388,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Cognex by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 69,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. 709,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,144. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

