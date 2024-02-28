Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 108.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after purchasing an additional 280,177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Susquehanna upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $74.03. 498,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,303. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $71.29 and a one year high of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

