Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.60. 225,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,714. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $122.02.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

