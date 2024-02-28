Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires 16,565 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,565 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AZEK during the third quarter worth about $1,731,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 57.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 46.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,234,000 after buying an additional 853,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AZEK by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZEK. Wolfe Research began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.72.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. 395,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,390. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

