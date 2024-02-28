Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC decreased its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,316.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $666,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,618,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,066,918. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
