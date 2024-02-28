Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,504 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

Ross Stores stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.84. 802,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ROST. UBS Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

