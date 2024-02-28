Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases 8,525 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 116.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $102,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after buying an additional 777,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after buying an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 166,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,722. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

