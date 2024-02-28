Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 298.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 74,644 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 157.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 701,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,691. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

