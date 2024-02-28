Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 330.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Up 0.5 %

Avnet stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. 135,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,402. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avnet

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.