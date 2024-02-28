Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.44 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $38.29 or 0.00063152 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion and $865.43 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00018281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,896,899 coins and its circulating supply is 377,207,259 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

