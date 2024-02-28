Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Monday, February 26th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.56.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

