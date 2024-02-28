American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.530-5.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.98. 2,200,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 446.4% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

