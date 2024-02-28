Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 55,138.49%. The company’s revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Geron Trading Down 2.9 %

GERN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. 8,514,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,855. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.57. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,977,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,564,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,271,000 after buying an additional 1,914,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 3,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,315,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,548 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

