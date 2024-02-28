Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alphatec updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alphatec Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. 1,845,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,958. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 637,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 637,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $183,512.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 538,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,256,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,749 in the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Alphatec by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.