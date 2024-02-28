WAX (WAXP) Tops One Day Volume of $123.25 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. WAX has a market cap of $269.62 million and $123.25 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,138,700,466 coins and its circulating supply is 3,415,281,456 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,138,425,066.1962957 with 3,415,006,059.440999 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07234454 USD and is up 6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $20,994,489.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

