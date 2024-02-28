Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 1% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $27,878.42 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00144999 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00034326 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00018957 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002474 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.