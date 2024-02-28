Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 2,950.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Good Gaming Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMER traded up 0.00 on Wednesday, reaching 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,338. Good Gaming has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.01.
Good Gaming Company Profile
