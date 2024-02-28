Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Up 6,400.0% in February

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GREEL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,456. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.5313 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

