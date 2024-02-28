J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.450-9.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.65 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.43.
J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.1 %
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,066.67%.
Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker
In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
