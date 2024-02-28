Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, an increase of 14,460.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EPOKY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 203,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,319. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.02.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 26.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Epiroc AB will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

