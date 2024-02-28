Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.140-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.14-$1.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.97. 684,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,816. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.21%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,166.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 335,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 59,377 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $39,948,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

