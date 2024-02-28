Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Grows By 7,828.8%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,100 shares, an increase of 7,828.8% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Piraeus Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:BPIRY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. Piraeus Financial has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.41.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers time, saving, and current deposits, as well as personal banking and payroll accounts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mortgage, commercial real estate, corporate, consumer, motor vehicle, sovereign, personal, home, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; mutual funds, corporate and treasury bonds, equities, energy finance, and treasury products; and car, home and civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, and corporate insurances.

