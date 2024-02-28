Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Grows By 7,828.8%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,100 shares, an increase of 7,828.8% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Piraeus Financial Stock Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:BPIRY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. Piraeus Financial has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.41.
About Piraeus Financial
