ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Up 46,290.9% in February

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,300 shares, a growth of 46,290.9% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ARB IOT Group Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ ARBB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. ARB IOT Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

