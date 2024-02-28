Insider Buying: Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00.

Capstone Copper Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,153. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CS shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.38.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

