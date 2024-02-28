Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Alignment Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. 1,235,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,323. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 236,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.