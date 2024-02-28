Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,378 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

