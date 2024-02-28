Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $191.35

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $191.35 and last traded at $191.29, with a volume of 220593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.91.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

