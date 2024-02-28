United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $52.39. 143,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 668,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 9.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.82.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

