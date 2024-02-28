Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 60,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $96.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,274,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,321,000 after purchasing an additional 53,328 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

