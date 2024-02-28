Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.47 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 80.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $122.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $548.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

