Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Zevia PBC updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ZVIA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,175. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $122.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $42,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,779,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,987.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $42,928.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,779,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,987.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $62,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,806,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,275 shares of company stock worth $137,693. Corporate insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zevia PBC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZVIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

