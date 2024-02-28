Barclays Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $86.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TREX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Trex stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.04. The company had a trading volume of 250,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,155. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

