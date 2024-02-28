Morgan Stanley Trims Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Target Price to $37.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Klaviyo Trading Down 6.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Shares of NYSE KVYO traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,326. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,708,162,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,174,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,396,000 after purchasing an additional 309,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 659,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,204,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,902 shares during the period.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

