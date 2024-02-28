Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 190.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. 244,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,478. The company has a market cap of $989.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,738.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,261.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 152,190 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 133.4% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 250,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 143,142 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,733,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

