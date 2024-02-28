HC Wainwright Increases CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $27.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLSK. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Trading Down 13.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. 53,815,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,116,715. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,289 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.